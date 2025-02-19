For years, the idea that “men think about s*x all the time” has been widely accepted in our society. Movies, pop culture, and even casual conversations often reinforce this stereotype, suggesting that men have a one-track mind when it comes to intimacy, while women are supposedly less preoccupied with s*xual thoughts.

But how true is this claim? Do men actually think about s*x more than women, or is it just another outdated assumption?

A well-known myth claims that men think about s*x every seven seconds. If that were true, a man would have over 8,000 s*xual thoughts per day—which is highly unrealistic. A study from Ohio State University found that while men do think about s*x more often than women, the average is around 19 times per day. Women, on the other hand, think about s*x about 10 times per day.

However, researchers suggest that women might actually think about s*x just as much as men—they simply don’t admit it as openly. Studies show that social and cultural norms often discourage women from discussing their s*xual desires, while men are encouraged to express theirs more freely.

One experiment by the University of Granada found that when women were placed under hypnosis—a state where they felt no social pressure—they reported just as many s*xual thoughts as men, if not more. This suggests that female desire is often underestimated due to societal expectations.

Experts say factors such as hormones, age, and personality play a bigger role than gender alone. While testosterone fuels s*xual thoughts in men, women experience fluctuations in libido, especially during ovulation. Additionally, studies show that women in their 30s and 40s often experience a surge in s*xual thoughts, sometimes exceeding those of younger men.

The verdict? Men may report thinking about s*x more, but that doesn’t mean women don’t think about it just as much. The difference may lie in how openly each gender talks about it, rather than in the frequency of their thoughts.

So, the next time someone says men think about s*x all the time, ask them: Or are women just keeping it a secret?

PNN