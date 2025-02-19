Kathmandu: The Nepal government Tuesday said that it may stop issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to students who wish to study in institutes in Odisha if the situation arising from the death of a student at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar is not resolved in a “justifiable and legal way”.

Prakriti Lamsal, 20, a third-year B Tech (computer science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room Sunday afternoon, leading to unrest on the campus.

Nepal’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a statement said that it may suspend the issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) in the future to students wishing to study in any university or educational institution in Odisha.

The ministry also appealed to the concerned people, including the guardians and students of the university, for observing patience and said the ministry has formed a help desk to facilitate the effective resolution of the problems arising from the incident.

Meanwhile, several MPs raised the issue related to the KIIT incident in the House of Representatives during zero hour Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has said that the ministry is continuously following up on the death of the student and the situation that developed thereafter.

“Two senior police officers from Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi have reached the college Tuesday morning to learn about the situation and to ensure the safety of Nepalese students,” Deuba wrote on X.

“The Foreign Ministry and Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi are doing needful by keeping coordination with the college administration and the Indian security agency in this regard,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Infocity police Tuesday handed over the body of the student to her father, Sunil Lamsal, after postmortem at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The police arrested six persons, including three senior administrative officials, in connection with the girl’s death and the protests that followed. They got bail from a local court later.

The Odisha government has constituted a fact-finding committee, headed by ACS, Home to determine the circumstances that led to the 20-year-old Nepalese girl’s unnatural death in KIIT hostel and what prompted the institute to issue suspension letters to students who were seeking justice.

