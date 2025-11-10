Bhubaneswar: The mercury dropped below 15 degrees Celsius at more than 10 places in Odisha Monday, with temperatures likely to dip further during the next two days, the IMD said.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius Monday, it said in a bulletin.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius as against Sunday’s 17.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Places where the mercury fell below 15 degrees Celsius include Daringbadi (10 deg C), Phulbani (11 deg C), Chipilima (11.8 deg C), Semiliguda (12.2 deg C), Rourkela (12.5 deg C), Keonjhar (13.8 deg C) and Dhenkanal (13.5 deg C), the bulletin said.

The IMD forecast a further dip in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days.

