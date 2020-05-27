Bhubaneswar: Sweltering heat wave intensified in Odisha in the last couple of days with temperatures soaring over 40 degree Celsius in at least 14 cities.

While the entire western region sizzled under boiling heat, coastal and interior areas of the state also encountered unbearable weather conditions due to rising temperature coupled with a high level of relative humidity.

According to IMD reports, Titilagarh turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 44 degree Celsius followed by Bolangir 43.5, Angul 43.1 and both Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 43 degree Celsius.

The mercury touched 42.8 degree Celsius in Sonepur, while it was 42.6 in Jharsuguda, Hirakud and Talcher. Meanwhile Bhawanipatna recorded 42.5 degree Celsius, 42 in Malkangiri, 41.4 in Phulbani, 41.2 in Paralakhemundi and 41 in Sundargarh.

The MeT centre here has forecast heat wave conditions to prevail in many parts of the state for at least the next three days.

To avoid the risk of sunstroke the IMD advised elderly people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, children and sick persons not to venture outside during this time.

However IMD in its afternoon bulletin said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

PNN