New Delhi: Former minister MJ Akbar and journalist Priya Ramani refused Tuesday any settlement between them before a Delhi court. It should be stated here that Priya Ramani has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Akbar.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra was appearing for Akbar. She said that if Ramani was apologetic for her allegations, she would ask her client to consider closing the complaint. Ramani’s counsel, Bhavook Chauhan, on the other hand, said she stood by her statement. So if Akbar wanted to withdraw the complaint, he may do so.

After submission on behalf of Ramani, Akbar’s counsel said, “Let’s continue on merits.”

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani for allegedly defaming him. Ramani has accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Ramani had said the allegations against Akbar, made in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018, were her truth and were made in public good.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey has started hearing afresh the final arguments in the case. He had Saturday asked both the parties whether there was a chance of settlement between them in the matter. ACMM Pandey started hearing afresh the final arguments since the previous judge hearing the matter was transferred to another court last week.