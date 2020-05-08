Daringbadi: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is proving to be a boon for poor denizens of Kandhamal district after lockdown norms were relaxed to allow construction activities.

As many as 12,897 daily wagers belonging to 25 panchayats under Daringbadi block in this district have been employed under this scheme. Construction activities such as digging of wells, ponds and laying of roads have been proving to be saving grace for thousands here.

According to official data, a totality of 33,539 workdays have been created here and over Rs 1,08,68,000 have been spent on works under MGNREGS. Daily wagers have also been showing eagerness for this scheme in rural segments of the district, official sources said.

The wages are being paid to workers on a weekly basis, Daringbadi assistant programme officer (APO) Muzibur Rehman Malik informed.