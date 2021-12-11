Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Rana Pratap Das of Indian Air Force (IAF), who died in the tragic Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu December 8, was performed Saturday at his native village Krushnachandrapur in Angul district of Odisha.

The mortal remains of Das, who lost his life along with India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others in the helicopter clash, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Saturday morning, where a guard of honour was given.

The mortal remains of Das were consigned to flames at a special crematory ground in his native village Krushnachandrapur, near Talcher town with full state honour. Huge number of people gathered at the village to pay their last respects to Das.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several Ministers, MLAs, DGP Abhay and many other political leaders paid floral tributes to mortal remains of Das at the airport.

Patnaik while paying floral tribute on the mortal remains of Rana Pratap Das highly praised his dedicated service and patriotism, and also expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Later, the mortal remains of the fallen soldier were taken to his native village Krushnachandrapur in a special ambulance with police escort.

Rana is survived by his wife, one-year-old son and his elderly parents.

