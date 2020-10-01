Abu Dhabi: Riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s (70, 45b, 8×4, 3×6) fine knock, Mumbai Indians (MI) posted in their 20 overs here Thursday against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an IPL-13 match. It is a crucial game for both sides as they have lost two of the three games in the tournament so far. In the process, Rohit Sharma became the third batsman to record 5,000 runs in the IPL. The two others who have achieved the feat are Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.

MI were rocked early on as they lost Quinton de Kock (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) within four overs. However, Rohit and the hero of the last game Ishan Kishan (28, 32b, 1×4, 1×6) put on 62 runs for the third wicket to rescue their side. However, Kishan, just when he was looking good for another good knock was dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham. Then Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham took a combination catch to end the innings of Rohit who was looking good for a hundred. Mohammed Shami was the successful bowler and he struck at the right time.

However, that did not put the brakes on Mumbai as the power-hitters Kieron Pollard (47 not out, 20b, 3×4, 4×6) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out, 11b, (3×4, 2×6) came in. They took MI to a position of strength by putting on 67 runs in less than four overs on a pitch that is slightly dicey to bat on.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 191 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 70, Kieron Pollard 47 n o, Hardik Pandya 30 n o, Sheldon Cottrell 1/20). Kings XI Punjab to bat.