Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here Friday.

MI made one change, bringing in Naman Dhir in place Mohammad Nabi, while KKR have decided to field the same playing XI.

Interestingly, MI have kept Rohit Sharma as an Impact Sub for the match.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

PTI