Sundargarh: The state government has planned to implement micro projects in mining-affected areas of Sundargarh district so as to improve life and livelihood of the people living in those areas.

The micro projects will be tailor-made according to suitability and existing opportunities of income generation in the specific areas.

Ahead of the project execution, a survey was started Saturday to assess the socio-economic status of the people, a report said.

According to the report, the survey is being funded by the district mineral foundation (DMF). The survey will cover 40,000 families in six mineral bearing areas. Three voluntary organisations have been roped in for the survey. Youths of these organisations have received training in this regard.

They will take part in door-to-door survey and make use of a mobile application. The survey will be carried out for three to four months in mining-affected areas like Hemagiri, Koida, Kutra, Lahunipada, Kuanrmunda and Rajgangpur.

After the survey, a database will be prepared. On the basis of this database, the district administration will draw up micro projects aimed at bringing around a change in the life and livelihood of the people.

PNN