New Mexico: For the first time, microplastics have been detected in human ovarian follicular fluid, sparking new concerns about their potential impact on women’s fertility, hormonal health, and reproductive systems.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, examined 18 women undergoing assisted reproductive treatment at a fertility clinic in Salerno, Italy. Microplastics were found in the ovarian follicular fluid of 14 of the participants. This fluid provides essential nutrients and biochemical signals critical for the development of eggs.

Researchers warned that the presence of microplastics in the female reproductive system could impair fertility and hormonal balance. “This discovery should serve as an important warning signal about the invasiveness of these emerging contaminants in the female reproductive system,” said lead author Luigi Montano, a researcher at the University of Rome. He called the findings “very alarming.”

Microplastics—tiny plastic particles that result from the breakdown of larger plastics—are increasingly found throughout the environment, from the summit of Mt. Everest to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Food has been identified as a major route of exposure, with studies detecting microplastics in a wide range of meat and produce products.

These particles may carry up to 16,000 plastic chemicals, including toxic substances such as PFAS, bisphenol A, and phthalates. These chemicals are linked to various health risks, including hormone disruption, neurotoxicity, cancer, and developmental disorders.

Montano’s team has also identified microplastics in human urine and semen. He believes the substances are contributing to a global decline in sperm counts and quality, particularly in areas with high pollution levels. While men appear more vulnerable to the toxic effects of microplastics, Montano warns that women’s reproductive health is also at risk.

Animal studies have previously linked microplastic exposure to ovarian dysfunction, reduced egg maturation, and lower fertilisation success rates. Scientists are increasingly concerned that microplastics act as “Trojan horses,” delivering toxic chemicals directly into human tissues, including the ovaries.

Xiaozhong Yu, a microplastics researcher at the University of New Mexico, acknowledged the significance of the findings but said further research is needed to determine how much exposure leads to adverse effects.

