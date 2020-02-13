New Delhi: Around the time US President Donald Trump will be visiting India this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also be in the country.

“Yes, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be visiting India later this month to address customers, partners, young innovators and developers,” Microsoft said in a statement Thursday.

Nadella is expected to attend a company event February 24 and 25.

His visit comes barely a month after he had voiced his opinion on the new citizenship law (CAA). Nadella, who hails from Hyderabad and became the Microsoft CEO in 2014, said last month whatever was happening in India on this new legislation was just bad.

Talking to editors in New York in January, Nadella said he would like immigrants to come and set up startups in India. “I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” tweeted Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, who asked Microsoft CEO about the CAA at the meeting.

Later, Microsoft India issued a statement on behalf of Nadella. “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. In democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds,” said the India-born CEO.

“I am shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the US. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to set up a prosperous startup or lead a multinational corporation, benefitting Indian society and the economy at large,” Nadella said.

(IANS)