New Delhi: Microsoft’s Teams, Outlook and some other services went down in some parts of India Wednesday as users reported facing several issues.

As of now, 63 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 26 per cent reported issues with server connection, and 11 per cent mentioned issues with the website, according to Down Detector.

However, Microsoft (Service Health Status) acknowledged the issue, and said “we’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps”.

“Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” it added.

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Microsoft Teams along with Office, Azure, and Microsoft 365, among others.

“What’s up with #MSTeams today? Did #Microsoft lay off the wrong folks or something? #MicrosoftTeams #Outage,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Weekend came early this time. All thanks to @Microsoft.”

“@MicrosoftTeams we’re waiting for an announcement on the outage already. We’re on MS Teams for business and it’s been acting up specifically slow and/or would disconnect while we’re in the midst of calls,” one other user complained.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector.

