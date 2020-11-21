Padmapur/Sambalpur: Paddy procurement has started in some parts of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts, but scores of farmers have not yet received their tokens. Farmers in Padmapur sub-division of Bargarh are reportedly upset over the token mess and are gearing up for agitation.

Reports said, paddy procurement was started since November 9 in Padampur area. Although more than a week has passed, procurement is yet to start properly.

In Padmapur sub-division, the administration has announced to procure paddy through 70 mandis, including 53 primary cooperative societies and 17 marketing yards.

Farmers alleged that tokens have not come, thus hampering procurement at mandis.

Though the administration said farmers can sell their produce within 30 days after getting tokens, the reality is quite different, they added.

About 60 per cent of paddy in the area has been harvested. Many farmers have stoked their paddy either in farmlands or along roads instead of being taken directly to mandis.

“As long as we do not get tokens, there is no use to carry paddy to mandis. Token is mandatory,” lamented some farmers.

Middlemen have started visiting villages while needy farmers are in a hurry to sell off paddy at the prices offered by the former.

However, officials say, the issue will be resolved soon.

Similar is the situation in some parts of Sambalpur. Some mandis wear deserted look as farmers are reluctant to turn up at mandis without tokens.

Farmers of Kunchinda, Bamara, Jamankira have already staged protests over the token issue.

“Paddy in non-irrigated land has been harvested, but tokens have not come. We have no adequate storing facilities till the procurement. In such a situation, farmers will be bound to sell paddy to middlemen,” some farmers lamented.

They warned of agitation unless an immediate step is taken to solve the token mess.

