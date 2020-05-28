Jeypore: A woman has given birth to a healthy baby boy in the wee hours of Thursday at an institutional quarantine centre here. The facility has been set up at the premises of a government school of Katharagada panchayat under Borigumma block in Koraput district.

Sources said, the pregnant woman and her husband had recently returned from Andhra Pradesh. After their arrival, they had gone into institutional quarantine as required.

The woman complained of labour pain Wednesday night. She was immediately attended to by ASHA, Anganawadi workers and the doctor who were on duty at the facility. With their help, the woman managed to give birth to a healthy baby.

Later, the woman along with her baby was shifted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH). The condition of both the mother and child are stable, hospital sources said.

