Srinagar: CRPF officer NC Badoley was killed Thursday in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police informed. They shot militants shot at and injured assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalion at Kaisermulla. The militants also decamped with the service weapon, an AK assault rifle of the sub-inspector, police informed.

Badoley succumbed to his injuries at the Army’s 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh here the official said. The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants, stated other officials.