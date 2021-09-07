Technical integration is one of the most important aspects of today’s time. From the millennials to Gen Z babies, a great gadget is a must in everyone’s life. Most businesses and individuals are dependent on some form of technical interface to run their daily chores. As said by Bill Gates, “The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don’t even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life.” We ought to use technology more than we understand. This is the reason it is important to keep a close look at how these gadgets are doing in the market to be comfortable enough to buy. Sanchit Shokeen aka the owner of @techbar is a young inspiring tech master who has made the complex world of technical interface easier for the layman to understand existence.

Sanchit’s presence on YouTube makes it a clear statement that he is apart from others and that he believes in keeping it knowledgeable yet easy to understand for his viewers online. His fan following online is huge because of his simplicity in explaining complex information about gadgets. He started his channel with just a video explaining photoshop and how to use it. This was almost 9 years ago and over years of uploading videos of reviews, his channel is now loved by millions. Sanchit completed his engineering and while he was completing his graduation, he came up with the YouTube video idea which eventually became his major once he finished his engineering. He always aspired to become the gadget guru with the ability to help viewers using simple language.

Techbar on YouTube gained its major following from simple reviewing and unboxing video explanations. The major viewers are often the millennials; however, Gen Z is killing the list with their obsession with using gadgets which new and improved. Sanchit once mentioned, ‘When I started this channel, I never thought of making this my passion. I just loved talking about technical interfaces and so I opted to upload videos on the same. The major happiness comes from the fact that I was able to connect to my viewers without even struggling too hard. I aspired to build something simple yet with a finish and what is better than a great review video.’ With the number of gadget users increasing every day, the videos get watched more as people are always looking to find honest reviews about a product that they plan to buy. Sanchit being the new master in town, things look more fresh and soothing to watch. His videos are mainly known for being honest, realistic, and in simplified language. There are many technical gurus in the business; however, not many find a stable place to sustain themselves in the market. With the number of technical experts increasing and the demand to find freshness in the video with maximum information, makes it is even more difficult to keep flourishing.

Sanchit Shokeen has proved his worth by not quitting the battle and with hundreds of videos online being uploaded, is making it big in the business. As he says, ‘I have come to show what I got and I don’t want to make videos just to be popular but it is mostly made because I love informing people about something new.’