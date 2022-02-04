Chhatrapur: Amid allegations of hiccups in paddy procurement, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked officials concerned to meet the procurement target. He warned the milers and officials of stern action in case of lapses. At a review meeting here Friday, the Collector directed the tehsildars to visit the procurement centres and take stock of the process so that farmers do not face any problem.

Furthermore, Kulange told officials that after the procurement process is over, the officials should ensure transfer of money to the farmers’ accounts.

District Civil Supplies Officer, Pusa Munda, said the procurement began in January and will end in March. He also stated that procurement is going on at places where local millers have been tagged while the process is getting delayed where block millers have been tagged.

The Collector made it clear that action will be taken against the millers who are delaying the process. If millers fail to arrange trucks for transporting paddy, they should draw attention of the district or block administration, Munda added.

Notably, a total of 366 millers in the district have been asked to collect 32,95,852 quintals of paddy. Till date, 40, 422 farmers have received their payments.