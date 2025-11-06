Bhubaneswar: Millet-based products have emerged as a major attraction at the ongoing Subhadra Shakti Mela at the IDCO Exhibition Ground. From millet poda pitha and kheer gaja to ragi laddoo, millet biscuits, bajra dosa mix, and foxtail noodles, a wide range of nutritious and flavourful items are delighting visitors of all ages. Attendees are exploring the versatility of millets through ready-to-eat snacks, bakery products, mixtures, and traditional sweets. Prepared by members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs), these millet products are fully organic and packed with natural nutrients. Organically grown in rural areas, the millets are processed using traditional methods and transformed into innovative food items by women entrepreneurs—creating dishes that are both delicious and wholesome. Rich in fiber, protein, iron, calcium, and antioxidants, millets are known to aid digestion, control diabetes, and strengthen immunity. With rising health consciousness, the demand for millet-based products is steadily growing.

Celebrated as “supergrains,” millets are increasingly recognised as vital to a healthy lifestyle. Women entrepreneurs from districts like Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Cuttack, and Khurda are crafting innovative items such as millet pasta, cookies, and biscuits using varieties like ragi, little millet, and bajra. At stall no. 137, members of the Dulanpur Producer Group from Cuttack district are offering millet chocolate cookies, mandia mudhi (puffed ragi), and energy chocolates—earning over Rs 50,000 in a single evening by catering to the growing urban demand for healthy, innovative foods.