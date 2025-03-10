In a shocking incident in Peru, a man miraculously survived after a train passed over him while he was sleeping near the tracks. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the area, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Reports suggest that the young man was under the influence of alcohol and did not notice the approaching train. Local authorities have confirmed that the shocking incident took place in the capital, Lima.

The incredible moment was recorded by CCTV cameras, showing the man lying unconscious on the ground right next to the railway tracks. A slow-moving train arrives, hits him, and passes over him. However, instead of sustaining serious injuries, the man gets up.

Local officials also stated that the man was intoxicated and likely fell asleep on the tracks. Because of this, he neither felt nor heard the train coming toward him.

A 28-year-old man miraculously survives being run over by a train in Lima, Peru, after falling asleep on the tracks. He walked away with minor injuries, believed to be under the influence at the time. #Lima #TrainIncident #MiracleSurvival #Peru #AnewZ pic.twitter.com/cnfErE1AJq — AnewZ (@Anewz_tv) March 9, 2025

Despite the life-threatening situation, the man was incredibly lucky, suffering only minor injuries to his left hand. Emergency response teams arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital for medical treatment.

The incident could have ended in tragedy, but the man survived with only minor injuries. Authorities have not revealed his identity but have urged people to be more cautious around train tracks to prevent such dangerous situations in the future.