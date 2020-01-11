Keonjhar: Hundreds of trucks transport iron ores from here to West Bengal every day without national permit. This has pointed out to illegal mineral transportation even as the government has been losing lakhs of rupees as revenue, a report said.

Various quarters have resented such illegal activities even as it was alleged that the transport department has failed to act against the transporters involved in such activities.

Reports said, hundreds of trucks, trailers, Haiwas, regularly carry iron ores to various ports, plants in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. For inter-state mineral transportation, existing laws mandate national permit. But, many transporters have been carrying it out without this permit.

The fact came to the fore months back when the authorities had caught 25 tracks in Joda area and five trucks in Jhumpura area as they were transporting minerals to West Bengal without national permit. They had been fined Rs 45,000. Later, some middlemen struck a deal with the officials and managed to set free the trucks, it was alleged.

Experts said, transport officials used to check mineral transportation properly, but there has been virtually no vehicle checking these days. With lowering of guard, some transporters take advantage of this situation. The government is incurring loss of huge revenue due to illegal mineral transportation.

Asked about it, RTO Nirmal Mohanty said checking of mineral transportation will be conducted and fine will be imposed on the violators.

He added that loading of mineral is being done under the Integrated Mines and Mineral Management System (i3MS) and there is no loading without permits. The matter will be looked into, he noted.

Notably, under i3Ms, the mines department usually issues permits to transporters for mineral transport.

But, now truck owners manage to get loading slips and get the mineral loading.

Some truck owners pointed out that once the registration numbers of trucks are registered under i3Ms, they have to deposit some money to get permits for loading. There is no need for ensuring national permits, they said.

On the other hand, LD Nayak, deputy director of Joda mining circle, said if the registration numbers of trucks are not registered under i3Ms, those vehicles cannot transport minerals.

He also added that based on the nature of permits, mineral transportation within and outside the state is determined.

As per information of the transport department, a truck owner seeking national permit have to pay Rs 24,000 per annum. The validity of base permit for mineral transportation within the state is five years while it is one year for national permit.

In most cases, transporters carry out mineral transportation on transit permits and ‘counter-sign permits’.

Various quarters sought to know on which permit basis, mineral transportation to other states is being carried out. They demanded a proper investigation into it.