Keonjhar: The mines department, during an investigation, has ferreted out large-scale irregularities at Pro Minerals Plant (iron ore beneficiation plant) at Basantpur under Jhumpura block in Keonjhar.

Officials of the Joda mining circle had carried out an investigation from January 1 to January 6. They detected huge mismatch between iron ore stocks and account records.

The department revealed that after its illegalities came to the fore, the government has been recommended for action.

10538.531 tonnes of iron ore (8-18 MM Grade) were stated to be in stock account records. But mines officials during a check found that much mineral was not in stock at the plant premises. An excess of 604.729 tonnes of mineral was found in the stock.

The plant officials had not mentioned in their stock records about 5687.570 tonnes of iron ore (5-10 MM grade).

A stock of 11072.140 tonnes of iron ore (0-10 MM grade) was mentioned in-stock accounts. But, an excess of 370.910 tonnes was founded stocked on its premises.

The officials also detected 7298.043 tonnes of minerals in stock while there was no mention of it in the stock accounts.

Mines officials wondered how the plant management could get huge stocks of minerals in excess. It could be worth lakhs of rupees.

LD Nayak, deputy director of Joda mining circle, said there was excess of mineral stocks on the basis of stock records.

“We have sent a report to the mines department. Later, action will be taken,” Nayak said.