Berhampur: Miniature artist of Berhampur town Satya Maharana, who has already many records under his belt, is recently in the news for carving out the world’s smallest wooden idol of Lord Ganesh.

His recent work – an idol of Lord Ganesh – carved in white teak, locally known as ‘Gambhari’, with a height of 1.9 inches and width of 1 inch, got him not one but two achievements.

“My wooden idol has entered Universal Book of Records as the world’s smallest wooden miniature of Lord Ganesh. It has also been registered in Kalam Book of Records for the same,” claims Satya, born in Ganjam district’s Sorada area.

It is worth mentioning that he had constructed a chariot with the height of 1.4 inches in August and got his creation a place in the Asia Book of Records. The Asia Book of Records had also conferred the title of ‘Grand Master’ on him.

PNN