Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Soumyashankar Chakra, also known as Raja Chakra, has been arrested by the Odisha Crime Branch in connection with Gandhamardan mining loading agency corruption case in Keonjhar. Raja has been arrested for his involvement in a massive Rs 185 crore scam.

Raja Chakra and his four associates were implicated in financial irregularities related to the Gandhamardan mine in Keonjhar district. The High Court earlier rejected their anticipatory bail plea. Justice V. Narsingh, after hearing the case, revoked their interim protection. The associates arrested along with Raja Chakra include Sudhanshu Shekhar Nayak, Sameer Kumar Jena, Sadashiv Samal, and Sushant Samal.

Earlier, February 7, EOW had arrested former chairman of the Gandhamardan Agency, Manas Ranjan Barik, along with secretary Utkal Das and other officials. The cooperative society was registered in 2006 for iron ore loading operations, and between 2017 and 2024, multiple allegations of large-scale financial misappropriation surfaced against them.

The accused were allegedly involved in siphoning off crores of rupees meant for worker wages, EPF funds, peripheral development, compensation for people affected by mining activities, and infrastructure development. Tuesday, the High Court heard the case and reserved its judgement on the bail applications of Raja Chakra and others.