Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Minissha Lamba has upped the hotness quotient with her beach vacation pictures. The actress known for her good looks, seems to be on a break and keeps teasing her fans with stunning pictures.

The bubbly beauty, who made her debut with ‘Yahaan’, keeps entertaining fans with her captivating pictures. The pictures have received thousands of likes and comments from her fans.

The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song ‘Tera Surroor’ from the album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’, which was a huge hit.

Minissha Lamba married her long-time boyfriend and restaurateur, Ryan Tham in 2015. According to reports, “Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return.” Minissha, who always wanted to become a journalist, got her first break when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi.

Earlier, she has also faced the wrath of trolls. Talking about trolls, Minissha said, “In personal life, we don’t insult and abuse someone on a regular basis. But people who think something bad about someone and cannot express in open, they use a social media platform to draw fire on the other person.”

The actress felt in today’s time a lot of emphasis is being given to trolls, which should end soon. Minissha surely knows how to grab attention and never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures.