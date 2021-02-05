Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Pratap Jena reviewed the progress of various projects being executed under Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Friday. The minister advised the city authorities to undertake massive plantation drives across the Capital city in order to increase the green cover.

The minister said that the civic authorities should launch a sustained and detailed campaign to make the citizens aware of the various projects completed successfully and those being undertaken under the umbrella of smart city initiative.

Jena took immense interest in assessing the capacity, deadline, facilities and other details of the ongoing projects like ICOMC-BMC Building whose work is completed up to 9th floor. The iconic structure, once completed, will house the BMC and Smart City offices and the Integrated City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC), which is currently functioning at the Smart City office at Sahid Nagar-based BMC-Bhawani Mall. The entire structure will have 11 floors including top seven floors for rental purpose in order to make the operation of the building sustainable.

Projects like sensory park, a facility for recreation of the specially-abled persons at Sahid Nagar, Smart Janpath from Sishu Bhawan Square to Vani Vihar, two multi-level car parking at Rajmahal Square and Sahid Nagar, Integrated Public Service Centre (IPSC) building at Bapuji Nagar, Socially Smart Bhubaneswar, Mission Awaas (taken up by BDA in convergence mode), Smart Traffic Management System, Smart Tracking System, Smart Parking Management, Smart Response and Incident Management System, Smart Governance and Smart Connect e-Governance, Solid Waste Management, Communications Network and ICOMC were discussed at length.

This apart, several projects in the pipeline like Lake Neutral, Railway Station Multi-Modal Hub, Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History and e-Rickshaw were also discussed at the review meeting. While chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart City Prem Chandra Chaudhary briefed the minister regarding the progress of each project, other senior officials of BSCL were also present during the discussion.

Among the completed projects of the Bhubaneswar Smart City initiative, Social Equity Centre at Kharvela Nagar, IPSC building at Sahid Nagar, Smart Park in Sahid Nagar, Adoptive Traffic Control System, Common Payment Card, I am Bhubaneswar initiative, Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre, Bhubaneswar One, Public Bicycle Sharing Scheme were also taken up for discussion.

Jena was briefed about the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) project under BSCL, which will focus on the development of open spaces across the city.