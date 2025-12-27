Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra inaugurated ‘Srujan’, a modern canteen operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Kharavela Bhawan here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahapatra said the canteen would significantly benefit over 700 employees working in various departments housed in Kharavela Bhawan.

“This facility will also be very useful for citizens who visit the building for official purposes, especially considering the limited food and service options available in the surrounding area,” he said.

The minister added that the IRCTC-operated canteen would ensure high standards of quality and hygiene.

“We are confident that food safety, cleanliness and service quality will be maintained at the highest level,” he stated.

H&UD Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said the canteen was designed to cater to the needs of all departments functioning in Kharavela Bhawan.

PNN