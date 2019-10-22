Bhubaneswar: Following public outrage, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has ordered a probe into alleged misconduct of a doctor from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

“In a democratic country like India, this is an extremely unfortunate incident. I have already placed an order of inquiry. An additional secretary of our department along with another officer will visit Burla and conduct the inquiry,” Das told reporters here Tuesday.

Asked about his comment on the video that goes viral showing misconduct by doctors, the minister said, “We cannot simply decide on the basis of a visual. I am waiting for the inquiry report. Our federation system has its set of rules. Let the law take its own course.”

The video that went viral Monday showed some doctors forcing a youth to do sit-ups and beg for apology. The youth reportedly is the son of a man who was undergoing treatment at VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla and later shifted to a private hospital.