Bhubaneswar: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia Friday called on the citizens to actively participate by planting and nurturing at least five trees each. He said this while addressing a meeting on International Day of Forests held at the Lok Seva Bhavan conference hall here Friday.

Stating that restoring degraded forests requires a united effort, the minister said planting at least five saplings each will enhance environmental stability, improve productivity, and secure a healthier future for all. He said forests are vital to biodiversity, climate resilience and human well-being, calling for collective action for their sustainable use and protection. Singkhuntia highlighted the multifaceted contributions of forests, describing them as ‘nature’s gift’ that purify air, absorb carbon dioxide, regulate rainfall, and provide food, medicine, and fuel. “Forests are Earth’s lungs and a frontline defense against climate change,” he said. “Their preservation is crucial for humanity’s future,” he said. Citing the ‘State of the Forest Report-2023’ by the Forest Survey of India, the minister shared Odisha’s impressive progress in forest conservation. The state’s forest cover now spans 52,433.56 sq km— 33.67% of its geographical area—while an additional 6,163.45 sq km of tree cover brings the total forest and tree coverage to 37.63 per cent. This growth refl ects robust efforts in afforestation and sustainable forest management, including the planting of 1.95 crore saplings in 2024 alone and the distribution of 2.33 crore saplings to citizens, institutions, and organizations. Singkhuntia spotlighted key initiatives driving these achievements, such as widespread tree-planting campaigns along hills, roadsides, and urban spaces. In 2024, afforestation was made in 30,719 hectares of land, with 1,583 hectares restored under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The innovative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One Tree for Each Mother) campaign has seen over 5.6 crore saplings planted statewide. Additionally, to mitigate lightning-related risks, 19 lakh palm saplings have been planted along vulnerable forest edges, funded by the Special Relief Fund.