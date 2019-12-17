Sambalpur: Three Odia film actors and the daughter of state health minister Nabakishore Das courted controversy for allegedly shooting a video and clicking photographs of the prohibited area of Hirakud reservoir in Sambalpur, a report said Monday.

The video went viral on social media after one of the actors, Prakruti Mishra, shared it on Instagram. This drew flak from various quarters while the demand for action against the offenders grew louder.

The residents have claimed that the move by the three actors and the health minister’s daughter has endangered the safety of the dam.

The video was first posted by Prakruti Mishra on her Instagram post but was removed later after the matter became controversial.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh Monday asked Hirakud sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra to conduct a probe and submit a report in this regard.

The SP said action will be taken on the basis of the report. The Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), which is in charge of the dam security, has launched a probe on its own.

In the video, actors Prakruti Mishra, Elina Samantray and Lovina Nayak are seen reveling in the restricted areas of the reservoir with the health minister’s daughter Dipali Das. The actors shot the video when they were on a visit here to attend a programme.

The video has been captioned as ‘My beautiful Sambalpur’ while Elina is seen flashing two fingers expressing her happiness.

“I have not seen the video and don’t have any idea about the same. My daughter is a grown-up girl. You can ask her. Law will take its own course,” said the health minister on his daughter’s video with the actors.

When contacted, Elina said neither she has shot the video nor made it viral. She is only there in the video and all four of them had necessary permission to visit the dam.

PNN