Bhubaneswar: In order to encourage patients recovered from Covid to donate plasma for treatment of serious patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday assigned various districts to the ministers.

The ministers will visit their assigned district and encourage recovered patients to donate their plasma. The ministers have also been instructed to facilitate plasma donation of such recovered patients in the nearest plasma bank. Chief Minister will review the progress in regular interval, sources in the CMO said.

According to the source, minister Niranjan Pujari has been given the charge of Puri district while Bikram Keshari Arukha will look after Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, Prafulla Mallik—Bargarh, RP Swain—Bhadrak & Kendrapara, Padmanabha Behera—Jharsuguda & Boudh, Pratap Jena—Mayurbhanj & Cuttack and Arun Sahoo—Nayagarh and Khurda.

Similarly, Health Minister Naba Das has been given the responsibility of Kalahandi & Nuapada, Sudam Marndi—Sonepur, Susant Singh—Sambalpur & Bolangir, Tukuni Sahu—Deogarh & Sundergarh, Jagannath Saraka—Gajapati & Koraput, DS Mishra—Dhenkanal, Ashok Panda—Angul, Sameer Das—Jajpur, JP Panigrahi—Balasore, Premanand Nayak—Keonjhar, Raghunandan Das—Jagatsinghpur & Nabarangpur, Padmini Dian—Rayagada and Tusharkanti Behera—Malkangiri.