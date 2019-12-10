Badasahi (Mayurbhanj): A 14-year-old boy attempted to commit suicide by self-immolation at their house in Pasuda village’s Bholapada Sahi under Gopabandhu Nagar block of Mayurbhanj district Tuesday.

The boy, a Class IX student is fighting for his life at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

Family sources said, Kalidas Marandi, the victim, was admonished by his elder sister over him skipping school.

Upset over this, Kalidas had locked himself inside a room. After a while, neighbours noticed smoke coming out from the house and alerted the family members who with the help of some neighbours broke the door open and rescued Kalidas in a critical condition.

Kalidas was rushed to Badasahi government hospital and later shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

