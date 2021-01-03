Bhadrak: A minor boy killed an elderly man at Dolasahi village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district Sunday after a dispute over a card game took an ugly turn.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Khuntia of the village.

According to a source some youths including the minor boy and the elderly man were playing cards at the village end 10 am, Sunday. Meanwhile, during the game a heated exchange of words erupted between the minor boy and Khuntia.

The minor boy attacked Khuntia who sustained critical injuries. Following the attack, Khuntia died on the spot.

After committing the crime the accused absconded from the place. However, the villagers informed the local police regarding the matter.

On being informed, police reached at the spot and recovered the body.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the matter.

PNN