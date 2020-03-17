Bokaro (Jharkhand): A special court here has sentenced a 17-year-old youth to twenty years of imprisonment for raping a girl, who is a year younger.

Pronouncing the order Monday under the POCSO Act, the judge of the Children Court of Session, Ranjit Kumar, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jha said Tuesday. On default of payment of the penalty, the convict has to undergo an additional month in prison.

The 17-year-old had in April last year raped the girl at an abandoned house at Chandankiyari area of the district, the public prosecutor informed.

The family of the victim filed an FIR, following which he was arrested. The case was heard at a rapid pace leading to a quick conviction.

Meanwhile the lawyer of the accused informed that they would appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

PTI