Cuttack: Tensions ran high at the SCB Medical College and Hospital of Cuttack after a three years old child died here Sunday.

The family of the deceased child alleged medical negligence against the doctor. They locked up the chamber of the doctor and main gate of the casualty ward and protested demanding compensation. Several agitated locals joined the family in protest.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify them. Later, Mangalabag police arrested as many as ten persons in connection with the protest to bring the situation under control.

According to a source, the patient — identified as Pratyush Das of CDA-6 area — fell down from the ledge of his house Saturday and was rushed to the casualty ward of the hospital at about 3:00pm. After a CT scan, the concerned doctor told the parents of the victim to take him home saying that report was normal.

However, the child started vomiting Saturday night following which he was rushed to the hospital once again. The kid breathed his last early Sunday morning while undergoing treatment that led to protests.

PNN