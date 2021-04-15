Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: A minor 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit Rayagada district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Tremors were felt in the district at around 4am in the morning.

This was informed by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar.

Epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 19.28°N and longitude 83.38°E with a focal depth of 10 km from earth’s surface.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the IMD centre wrote, “Tremors of Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 in #Richter scale felt over Rayagada district, with its centre located at #Latitude 19.28 °N and #Longitude 83.38°E with focal depth 10km from earth surface.”

No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far, an IMD official said.

PNN