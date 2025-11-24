Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Odisha’s Khurda district, police said Monday.

The minor’s parents had initially lodged a missing persons complaint November 19, as she did not return home from school the previous day, they said.

Her mother later lodged a fresh police complaint, alleging that she was raped by a male friend and his associates, an officer said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital here, and her health condition is stated to be stable, he said.

“We have questioned more than 10 people, including the male friend of the girl, but have not arrested anyone yet, as their involvement has not been established,” the officer said.