Saraskana: Two youths were arrested on charge of kidnapping and gangrape of a 15-year-old girl under Jharpokharia police station limits in Mayurbhanj district, police said Sunday.

The accused were identified as Manoj Singh, 24, and his friend Anil Singh, 25, of the area. The two were arrested over a complaint filed by the survivor’s brother.

Police registered a case in this connection and conducted a medical examination on the girl. Later, police recorded her statement before a magistrate and dropped her at a one-stop centre for rehabilitation.

Police said Manoj repeatedly tried to coerce the girl for physical relationship for a year and finally kidnapped and raped her January 17, Monday after she refused to yield to his demand.

Later, he dropped her at the house of his friend Anil and fled. There Anil also forced himself on the girl. In the morning, he beat up the girl and drove her out of home.

The girl managed to reach her house and narrated her ordeal before his brother who lodged a complaint.

PNN