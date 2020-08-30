Nayagarh: A minor girl who was attempting to save the life of a friend from getting swept away by flood water of Brutanga river near Takera village in Nayagarh district died by drowning under the influence of strong current Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sradhanjali Jani of the same village.

Sources said, four minor girls who were performing the traditional Odia ritual ‘Khudurukuni Osa’ had gone to the Brutanga river to take bath as a ritual of the particular puja. Out of the four girls, one girl was swept deep into the river as she lost control due to the strong current of the river and flood water.

Also Read: Amid floods in Brahmani river, Rengali dam authorities close 3 sluice gates

In a bid to save the life of their friend, the other three girls including Sradhanjali jumped into the water. Locals called the Daspalla Fire Brigade team for the rescue operation.

On being informed the team reached at the spot immediately and rescued all the four minor girls.

Also Read: Police arrest murder suspect 5 years after gruesome crime

The fire fighters, after getting alerted, took all the four minor girls to Daspalla Community Health Centre for their treatment where doctor declared Sradhanjalii as brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of the death of the minor girl.

PNN