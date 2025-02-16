Joda: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly impregnated by a youth after being coerced into a relationship in this town of Keonjhar district, police said Saturday.

The matter came to the fore after the pregnant girl’s mother lodged a complaint of rape against the youth at Joda police station. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter by conducting a medical examination of the survivor.

The accused was identified as Dinesh Patra of the Sahid Nagar area in Joda town. According to the complaint, Patra picked up the girl at the Shiva Ratri festival, last year and raped her. He even shot the video of the act on his mobile phone and frequently raped the girl by blackmailing her with threats of making the video viral on social media platforms.

The girl, now five months pregnant insisted on marriage, but Patra thrashed her and refused to marry. Left with no option, the girl narrated her ordeal before her family members following which her mother lodged a complaint at the Joda police station.

PNN