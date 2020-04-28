Baipariguda: Koraput police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl Saturday.

According to a source in the police, the incident took place in Umuriguda village under Baipariguda police limits of Koraput district.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Ghenu Parija, a resident of Umuriguda village. He was produced in the court Tuesday.

Ghenu allegedly lured the girl with mangoes and took her to his house where he raped the child.

The survivor later informed her family members about the incident following which a report against the accused was lodged at Baipariguda police station.

Baipariguda IIC Ansuman Dwivedi arrested Ghenu following preliminary investigations. A detailed probe into the incident is on, Dwivedi said.

PNN