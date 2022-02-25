Sajanagarh: A 13-year-old boy committed suicide Wednesday night as his father failed to bring ‘biryani’ for him.

The deceased was identified as Satyabrata Mahana, a Class VIII student and son of Manoranjan Mahana in Gobindpur village of Balasore district.

As per sources, Manoranjan could not brought ‘biryani’ for his son as he was contesting for the ward member post and hence busy in poll campaign.

Manoranjan is working as a security guard in a private company. Sources said Manoranjan’s son had been asking him for ‘biryani’ for the last two days but the former could not meet his demand.

The minor again pestered his father to bring his favourite dish for him Wednesday but none listened to his wish. Enraged, he hanged himself with a napkin.

Family members rushed him to Khantapada hospital in a critical condition where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police handed over the body to his family members after conducting a postmortem at the district headquarters hospital.

PNN