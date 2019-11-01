Sinapali: Pitamber Majhi (52), a poverty stricken man from Brundabahal area of Jharbandh village under Sinapali block of Nuapada district has appealed the government for financial help to cover his son’s medical expenses who has been living a miserable life with his hands tied in chains for five years now.

Tunuram Majhi (15), son of Pitamber and Gomati, has been suffering from mental instability. Pitamber works as a daily wager. The sole breadwinner of a family of five, he has not been able to afford his son’s treatment cost.

According to Pitamber, Tunuram left his study after class-IV to help him run the family. However, owing to some unknown reason, he lost his mental stability soon after. To get his son cured, Pitamber begged for help from friends and relatives. After consultation, the doctor suggested Tunuram to be suffering from a psychological disorder that needed expensive advanced treatment.

Since it was not possible on Pitamber’s part to manage the finances to continue with the treatment, distressed Pitamber had to bring Tunuram home.

Back home, Pitamber tried everything he could afford. His condition instead deteriorated further. He started behaving abnormally, roamed aimlessly and caused trouble for the family. Finding no other way out to control the minor, they began chaining him. And, that has been his life for last five years.

Meanwhile, due to old age, his parents are no more able to take care of the family. Their only support is the rice they get through ration card and crops harvested from few parcels of land.

When contacted, Nuapada chief district medical officer Pravasini Brahma said, “I will look into the issue and do the needful.”

PNN