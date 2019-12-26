Bhubaneswar: Former Congress MP from Nabarangpur, Pradeep Majhi, stoked controversy, Thursday, when he was seen in a video asking his party workers to keep petrol and diesel ready for a violent protest against an alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area of the district December 14 last.

The Congress, Thursday, observed a 12-hour bandh in Nabarangpur district demanding immediate arrest of the accused in the case. Except for the burning of a car, the bandh passed off peacefully. Shops and business establishments were closed in response to the bandh.

Hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the National Highway 26 were stranded after Congress supporters led by Majhi blocked the NH in front of Nabarangpur district Congress office Thursday morning.

The party workers were protesting the inaction of the police in arresting the culprits and threatened to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the accused were not arrested immediately.

During the bandh, a car was set afire at Ambedkar Square soon after Majhi was seen in a video asking the party workers over the phone to keep diesel and petrol ready for arson.

Keep petrol and diesel ready and set afire after getting direction, Majhi was heard saying over the phone. Later, talking to a private Odisa news channel, Majhi admitted having given the direction to the protesters.