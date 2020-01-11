Kendrapara: Sheer hard work, determination, will power and right talent always are a winning combo to achieve one’s goal as it has been proved once again by a meritorious minority community youth of Kendrapara township as he won accolades by getting Orissa Administrative Service (OAS).

He was the only youth from the minority community, who successfully achieved OAS this time. The 25 –years old, Md Azharuddin Khan, son of a High School teacher Anishuddin Khan of Badahat (Dilwarpur) under Kendrapara Township, recently achieved 97 rank in recently published OAS merit list.

Azharuddin Khan did his primary schooling in St Joseph’s School at Kendrapara and completed his matriculation by securing over 80 percent. He studied Plus Two science in Kendrapara Autonomous college and also got first division. He did his B.Tech from Bhubaneswar-based Trident Academy of Technology and did his M.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from VSSUT, Burla. Later, he worked as a verification engineer at Perfect VIPs Techno solutions Pvt Ltd from 2015 to 2018. He later prepared for OAS at Bhubaneswar-based Vajirao IAS Academy for a year and got OAS.

“I am happy that I cleared OAS in my first attempt. The hard work of mine finally paid off,” said Azharuddin Khan, who read 7/8 hours a day for a year for the prestigious job.

“I had a dream to serve people of my state and finally I got the platform. I would give importance to work and am determined not to bend before corruption. If I get an opportunity in coming days then for sure I would give priority to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in minority community along with developing my district,”,said Azharuddin Khan.

“What more I expect from my son, he has made us proud by getting OAS. I feel I am a proud father,” said Anishuddin Khan, the father of Azharuddin Khan.

It was the dream of her mother, Reshma Bano, who inspired him from his childhood to become an administrative officer. Finally, dream comes true, said Nigar Afrin, the jubilant elder sister of Azharuddin.