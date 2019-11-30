Bhadrak: The state government Friday announced establishment of a medical college at Bhadrak, but has reportedly changed his statement later by clarifying that the demand is being looked into.

The volte-face by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das triggered protests by various organisations in Bhadrak Saturday.

Das had told media persons after a high-level meeting about the state government’s decision to set up a medical college at Bhadrak.

An hour later, information and public relations department issued a clarification that MLAs from the district had demanded establishment of a medical college at Bhadrak and the minister assured that demand would be looked into.

Besides, the department maintained that the legislators had demanded that vacant posts of doctors in the hospitals of the district should be filled up.

In protest against this, various organizations staged agitations and dharna.

In the afternoon, activists of Medical Sangrami Sena held a protest meeting at Mahatab Chhak. They rued that the minister had assured the legislators that he would look into the demand for a medical college after announcing it first. Das has misled the people of Bhadrak.

A large bike rally was taken out in the town. The agitators demanded that the state government should accept the rightful demand of the district immediately.

Activists of Yuva Yadav Mahasangh also criticized the state government for the volte-face by the minister on the issue.

They demanded that if the medical college is set up in Bhadrak, people of neighbouring districts like Balasore, Keonjhar and Jajpur will get benefits.

A delegation of agitators met Collector Shyambhakt Mishra and submitted a memorandum, seeking help from both the central and state governments.

Notably, pressure on the government for a medical college in the district has been mounting over the past few months.