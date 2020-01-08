Mumbai: Chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s selfie has taken the social media by storm. The star wife is no less than her star husband when it comes to Instagram. With lakhs of likes and comments, she boasts of a huge fan following.

Mira Rajput’s posts are hugely popular and she boasts of a big fan following on the photo sharing social media platform. On Tuesday morning, Mira shared a new selfie of herself.

Captioning her picture, Mira simply wrote “fresh”. The candid shot of Mira got many positive responses from her fans online, with some writing in to say “beautiful” while some others calling her look “awesome”. Yet another fan said that “mam u should try in films”. Not all were convinced about her new look with one writing to say ‘Snapchat filters! That’s a wrap.’

Given Mira’s overall popularity on Instagram, there have been calls for her to act in films. Speaking about curiosity over Mira’s possible entry into showbiz, Shahid had told Hindustan Times, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Sometime in August 2018, Mira appeared in a TV advertisement for an anti-ageing cream. However, she was immediately trolled for advertising for an anti-ageing cream, at 23.