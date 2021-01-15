Nayagarh: Unidentified persons Friday morning hurled a country-made bomb allegedly targeting a petrol pump in Singapada area under the Khandapada police limits in Nayagarh district. Luckily however, no one was injured.

Sources said, Thursday night a customer had visited the petrol pump. He had a heated exchange over some issues with an employee of the petrol pump. The man left in a huff, threatening to come back again. The man then came back Friday morning and hurled a bomb at the pump.

One fuel dispenser machine caught fire following the explosion. However, before the fire could spread employees of the pump brought it under control. Later firefighting personnel arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

Khandapada police have also initiated investigation into the incident. Efforts are on to locate the miscreants through CCTV footage. Police said that those associated with the incident will be apprehended shortly.

