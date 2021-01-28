Berhampur: Two miscreants Thursday attempted to kill a five-year-old girl by slitting her throat. The incident took place at Sorala village under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district.

The girl has been battling for her life at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Sources said, the girl was found lying in a pool of blood in a closed room of her house. Family members alleged that two persons attempted to kill her by slitting her throat. The exact reason behind the murder attempt is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the child was shifted to MKCG hospital where she is under treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.

Police detained one person based on the family’s allegation. A detailed probe into the incident is underway, a local police official said.

