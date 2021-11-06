Balipatna: The body of the three-year-old girl, who had gone missing in Balipatna area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, recovered Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmita, daughter of Ajay Muduli, a resident of Mundahanapatna village.

According to a source, the girl had gone missing since Thursday. Saturday morning, some locals spotted a body floating in Nimapara branch canal near Marthapur village. They immediately informed the police.

Later, a team from Balipatna police station along with fire personnel reached the spot. The fire personnel fished the body out and the missing girl’s family members identified the body as that of their daughter. The body was sent to Capital Hospital for post mortem, it was learnt.

The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident to find out how the girl went missing and what led to her death. They said the post mortem report will provide them some leads to solve the case.

PNN